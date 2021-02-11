La Spezia – Ora è ufficiale. Lo Spezia Calcio è stato acquisito dalla famiglia Platek.

La curiosa cessione, ancora oggetto di sorpresa e meraviglia da parte di molti tifosi e osservatori del settore, è avvenuta con tutti i crismi di legge ed ora la società neo promossa in Serie A è a tutti gli effetti di proprietà della famiglia Platek che gestisce un fondo fiduciario che, a sua volta, gestisce i fondi del miliardario statunitense Michael Dell, fondatore dell’omonima azienda di componentistica elettronica e computer.

Robert Platek, insieme a sua moglie Laurie Platek e ai tre figli Amanda, Caroline, Robert Junior e con suo fratello Philip Platek – che si dicono grandi sostenitori della serie A italiana ha compiuto un investimento nel Club Spezia Calcio, dando il via a un progetto a lungo termine.

“Siamo felici per l’acquisizione dello Spezia Calcio – ha dichiarato la famiglia – La Serie A è l’elite ed è da tempo che cercavamo un’opportunità di partnership con un Club italiano di cui apprezzassimo la Mission, l’Ethos e l’Etica. Così è stato con lo Spezia Calcio, perché il club ha gli stessi valori in cui crede la nostra famiglia: il lavoro e l’umiltà”.

“Siamo onorati di poterlo supportare e aiutarlo a crescere (lo Spezia Calcio ndr) – prosege il comunicato della famiglia – puntando ad ottenere successi futuri e a rendere orgogliosi i fedelissimi fan”.

Gabriele Volpi, presidente della Orlean Invest Holding, ha dichiarato: “Abbiamo dato al Club e alla città tutto il supporto che potevamo dare. Ora siamo lieti che i nuovi investitori, la famiglia Platek, potrannodare seguito ai nostri sacrifici e agli sforzi fatti, migliorando ulteriormente la mission del Club, grazie all’esperienza nel settore e alla capacità di realizzare sinergie nell’attraente e complesso mondo del calcio”.

“Siamo onorati di poter portare avanti la tradizione di Spezia Calcio – ha spiegato Philip Platek, il nuovo Vicepresidente dello Spezia Calcio – una squadra che ha lavorato duramente per poter entrare in serie A. Siamo inoltre contenti di poterci affiliare agli Aquilotti, i fan del team, ora e negli anni a venire”.

È importante per i Platek mantenere la continuità con il management precedente che è riuscito a portare la squadra in serie A. Resteranno tutti nelle loro posizioni, inclusi il Presidente Stefano Chisoli, Mauro Meluso, il Direttore sportivo, e il Manager Vincenzo Italiano.

La famiglia Platek spera di vedere al più presto il Sindaco Pierluigi Peracchini, i fan e chi ha contribuito al successo del Club in modo da poter discutere i diversi aspetti di una futura collaborazione.

Gli incontri ad oggi non sono stati possibili solo per motivi di riservatezza e per il rispetto dovuto al Signor Volpi.

Inoltre si precisa che non c’è alcuna partecipazione di MSD Capital, ma solo un investimento personale della famiglia Platek.

The Spezia Calcio organization is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family.

The Platek Family includes brothers Robert and Philip Platek; Robert’s wife, Laurie Platek; and Robert’s children, Amanda, Caroline,and Robert Jr.

The Family are long-time, avid supporters of Serie A, and look forward to embarking on generational support of the Club.

The Platek Family hails from New York.The Platek Family writes: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Spezia Calcio. Serie A football is in an elite class of its own, and it has been our long-held ambition to find the right opportunity to partner with a special Club in Italy. From the time of our initial conversations, we have been extremely aligned with the mission, ethos, and ethic of Spezia Calcio.

The Club embodies the hard-work and humility espoused by the people of the surrounding area –values shared by our family. We are humbled by this opportunity to become stewards of the Club. As a family, we are proud to play a small role in helping the team to grow, achieve further success and make the fans proud.

”Mr. Gabriele Volpi, chairman of Orlean Invest Holding, states: “We provided the Club and the city with all the support we could give. We are very pleased now that the new investors, the Platek Family, can continue our efforts and enhance the mission of the Club. Thanks to their experience in the sector, we have no doubt they will realize synergies in the attractive and complex world of soccer.”Philip Platek, the new Vice-Chairman of Spezia, writes: “On behalf of our family, we are honored to carry on the tradition of Spezia Calcio, a team that has fought hard to earn its place in Serie A. We are excited to align ourselves with the loyal fans of Gli Aquilotti now, and in the years to come.”It was important for theFamilyto keepin placethe current management team that achieved theClub’spromotion from Serie B. As such, all Club management, includingcurrent President, Stefano Chisoli, Sport Director, Mauro Meluso and Manager, Vincenzo Italiano will remain in their positions.The Platek Family looks forward to meeting Mayor Peracchini, the Spezia fan groups and other individuals critical to the Club’s success to discuss many areas of future collaboration. Such meetings have not been possible to date due to confidentiality andout of respect for Mr. Volpi.This is a personalinvestmentbyThe Platek Familyandhas no affiliation with MSD Capital.