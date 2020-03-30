Genova – Nuova musica per Michael Stipe, ex frontman dei R.E.M.: il cantante ha composto, insieme ad Aaron Dessner dei The National, un brano nuovo di zecca. Il titolo è “No Time For Love Like Now”, ed è stato pubblicato sui canali social di Stipe corredato da un video in cui intona una sorta di karaoke.

Per il momento si tratta di una versione “casalinga”, ma la canzone potrebbe essere registrata e pubblicata nel prossimo futuro. Occhiali da vista, barba di qualche giorno, Michael Stipe è apparso in video cantando “Non è tempo di pazzie, non è tempo di discussioni, non c’è un tempo migliore di adesso per l’amore“, portando un sorriso e scaldando i cuori dei tanti fan in tutto il mondo.

«Michael Stipe è stato un mio grande eroe e un amico per me e la band, non avrei mai immaginato neanche nei sogni più spinti di scrivere canzoni con lui – ha dichiarato Dessner – ma ecco qua una demo in progress che arriva da Michael mentre è in isolamento a casa. Sperando di accendere qualche anima».

Ecco il testo del brano: