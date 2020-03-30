Michael Stipe

Genova – Nuova musica per Michael Stipe, ex frontman dei R.E.M.: il cantante ha composto, insieme ad Aaron Dessner dei The National, un brano nuovo di zecca. Il titolo è “No Time For Love Like Now”, ed è stato pubblicato sui canali social di Stipe corredato da un video in cui intona una sorta di karaoke.

Per il momento si tratta di una versione “casalinga”, ma la canzone potrebbe essere registrata e pubblicata nel prossimo futuro. Occhiali da vista, barba di qualche giorno, Michael Stipe è apparso in video cantando “Non è tempo di pazzie, non è tempo di discussioni, non c’è un tempo migliore di adesso per l’amore“, portando un sorriso e scaldando i cuori dei tanti fan in tutto il mondo.

«Michael Stipe è stato un mio grande eroe e un amico per me e la band, non avrei mai immaginato neanche nei sogni più spinti di scrivere canzoni con lui – ha dichiarato Dessner – ma ecco qua una demo in progress che arriva da Michael mentre è in isolamento a casa. Sperando di accendere qualche anima».

Ecco il testo del brano:

No time for breezy

No time for arguments

No time for love like now

There’s no time in the bardo

No time in the in-between

No time for love like now

There’s no time for dancing

There’s no time for undecideds

No time for love like now

Where did this all begin to change

The lockdown memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

I turned away from the glorious light

I turned my head and cried

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

There’s no time for honey

No time for psalms and thresholds

Whisper a sweet prayer sigh

Where did this all begin to change

The lockdown memories can’t sustain

This glistening, hanging free fall

I turned away from the glorious light

I turned my head and cried

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

Your voice is echoing love love love love love

I hear it far far away

And i am waiting for you

I am waiting for you

Whatever waiting means in this new place

I am waiting for you

I am waiting for you.

